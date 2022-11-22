POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is in Posey County at a car crash on West Franklin Road.

The road is currently shut down to traffic. There seems to be a lot of first responders on the scene.

Posey County Dispatch tells us 1 person was transported from the scene to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, two people died on the scene.

Sheriff Latham tells us that a car was going north on West Franklin Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road into an embankment. Two people were partially ejected from the car while one person was trapped and needed to be extricated.

Officials say one of the people ejected from the car died and the other person ejected was transported to the hospital. The person trapped in the car died on the scene.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active investigation into the accident and have called in the Indiana State Police to help reconstruct the scene.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and is working to get more information.