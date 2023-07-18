HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – County fair season is in full swing across the Tri-State, including Posey County. The week of festivities include various livestock shows, tractor and truck pulls, and a demolition derby. There are also carnival rides and a kid’s zone, as well as projects and exhibits on display in the Exhibit Hall.

Kids involved in 4H at the Posey County Fair say they are enjoying everything the fair has to offer.

“It’s been fun going out every morning and every night, feeding and washing them, just hanging out with them and walking them around,” says first year fair participant Gabe Sartore. “I thought it was real fun.”

Mackenzie and Payton also enjoyed the fair, showing their cows and spending time with their family.

“My favorite part is to learn how to take care of my cow better and what I have to do each year to get it ready to show,” says Mackenzie. For Payton, “It’s where we walk it and we wash it and do stuff with it.”

For more details about the 2023 Posey County Fair, visit their website by clicking here.