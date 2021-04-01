Posey County residents protest solar farm project

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County residents showed up in droves, and in tractors, prior to area plan commission meeting about the proposed solar project.

The 3-hour meeting let out about an hour ago and while Wednesday’s meeting wasn’t a public hearing, many residents still showed up.

Several of them arriving in their tractors which paraded down 4th street in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. They said it was all in an effort to show disapproval for the solar project.

Wednesday’s meeting brought out passion that’s carried over from months ongoing concerns of the proposed solar farm which, if approved, would be one of the largest solar farms in Indiana.

Residents want the project to stay away from area farmland and some are concerned about what it does to their property value.

Posey County resident Misty Bishop said, “It’s not something you really want to look at everyday, I mean, there’s fire hazards. Fires can happen. There’s lots of articles out about that. So that’s my main concern right now, and just the effects of living by that for 35 years, nobody knows what they could be.”

“Things did change in the setbacks in being addressed from there. 300 feet from the proposed landowner that did not participate in the project would be from the foundation to the solar unit and going from there,” said Mark Seib of the Posey County Area Plan Commission.

They also discussed view shed screening to mitigate the project’s visual impact as well as property value guarantees.

Seib tells us the issues will next be taken up by county commissioners. If approved, the Posey solar project would begin construction in 2022 and be operational in 2023.

(This story was originally published March 31, 2021)