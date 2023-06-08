HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-It’s been a week since INDOT closed its rest stop at mile marker seven in Posey County.

Posey County’s I-64 rest stop has been serving travelers for decades. In a couple years’ time, you’re bound to see a major facelift.

INDOT officials and construction partners broke ground on a new rest stop Thursday.

It’s one that officials say will both honor Indiana heritage, add amenities for travelers and their families, and increase safety among travelers.

INDOT says the expectations for rest stops have changed over time, and the developers are anticipating creating an experience for travelers and families to have some much-needed rest.

Michael Smith, the INDOT Commissioner, talked about the project.

“It’s really outside of what we’d have at a rest area. We have a little jungle gym out back, but it’s really a place where, you know, if you’ve ever traveled with kids, having a little place for them to stretch their legs a little bit, burn some energy We think that’s important for Mom and Dad or whoever’s driving.”

Posey’s Rest Stop is just one facility that INDOT has reevaluated to add different amenities.

By the time construction is complete in 2025, INDOT will add a children’s area, a dog park, a walking trail, and interactive exhibits honoring Indiana’s heritage.

Posey’s rest stop is expected to host an exhibit on President Lincoln’s boyhood home.

Development on new, re-imagined rest stops began at the beginning of Governor Holcomb’s administration, and the state plans to spend $600 million on redeveloping rest stops over ten years and adding specific exhibits to each stop.

Posey County’s I-64 project is one of many throughout Indiana.