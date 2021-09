POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Posey County Area Plan Commission gave the green light to a solar energy project on Monday.

Developers say the farm would include 2,400 acres of hand near Marrs Elementary School. If the plan gets final approval, it would be one of the largest solar farms in Indiana.

Some residents are voicing concerns about property value and that the solar panels could be too close to their farm land.

A final vote on the project is expected in October or November.