Posey County woman sentenced for stealing from the Sheriff’s Office

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) Trinity Tucker of Posey County was sentenced on Tuesday for stealing money from her former employer–the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. Tucker was sentenced to one year in jail. She will spend the first 30 days in prison and the remaining time out on probation. She was also sentenced to pay over $33,000 in restitution.

“Ms. Tucker was entrusted to handle public funds, and she repeatedly violated that trust

in an egregious way,” stated Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “My office did not

reach a plea agreement with Ms. Tucker in this case. We respect the court’s sentence, as

these are difficult cases. My office will continue to seek tougher sentences for offenders in

our community that violate the public’s trust with criminal behavior.”

Tucker’s sentence begins on Friday.