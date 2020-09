EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a possible arson in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue on the city’s South Side.

Authorities on the scene tell us a trash fire started in a vacant home.

Police are actively investigating. Firefighters have now left the scene.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)