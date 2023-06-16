HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new candidate is considering a run for Vanderburgh County Commission. Hope Fussner has formed an exploratory committee to run for the Commission District 3 seat. Fussner has been an active member of the Evansville community for the last several years. She has spearheaded events like the Giving Tree of Warmth, and serves as a board member for the Ark Crisis Child Care Center.

If Fussner decides to run, she will file as a Democrat. District 3 is currently represented by Commission President Cheryl Musgrave- who is also running for Mayor of Evansville.