HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- No one won the most recent Powerball jackpot drawing on Christmas day, with the jackpot now growing to $685 million.

There have been three jackpot winners on Christmas day in the past. The last one happened 10 years ago, when someone in Missouri won more than $71 million.

There hasn’t been a jackpot winner since October, when someone in California won more than $1.7 billion dollars. The next jackpot drawing will be on December 27.