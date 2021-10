(WEHT) – No one claimed the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, which means it’s only getting bigger.

The jackpot now sits at roughly $685 million. If you were to win, the cash option is a bit smaller at $485.5 million. If no one claims it, the jackpot continue to grow.

You can watch the drawing tonight after Eyewitness News at Nine on the CW 7.