BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Boonville community is mourning the loss of a life gone too soon.

Seventeen-year-old Ashton Pryor died after crashing in Warrick county Friday.

Her younger sister Peyton was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Sunday night, the community held a prayer vigil at the softball field where Ashton would play.

As a freshman, she played on the 2021 championship team.

“Ashton was a fireball. She would make the game light up, and I will always remember her smile,” said one of her friends.

Friends describe Ashton as being a positive, compassionate athlete with a contagious smile.

“We love you very much, especially my sassy Ashton,” said her mother.

“Ashton, she was wild. She was a firecracker. So she was a little more out there with her faith. She loved Jesus,” said her sister, Randi Jo. “She was my best friend. She was the glue between me and Peyton.”

Randi Jo was about to play her first college softball game in Tennessee when she got the call.

“I’ve never felt so much heartbreak and so much love from my community in my entire life.”

One way Randi Jo has found peace is by going into Ashton’s room.

“Me and Ashton actually shared a room for a long time because I went to college and I came back and we didn’t have a room for me, so I had to stay with Ashton for summer and a winter. We got really close. But her safe space was my safe space. Her blankets and her covers, that’s kind of find my peace the past couple of days.”

Through the heartbreak and tears, Randi jo says she has found comfort in her faith and community.

“To see them continuously show up and continually be by our side, it’s breathtaking,” she said.