The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission granted licenses last week for tracks to begin operations and starting today, Kentucky residents can pre-register an account for mobile betting.

Mobile betting will launch on September 28, and in-person retail betting opens on September 7. On September 7, betters can also deposit money into their pre-registered mobile accounts with approved mobile applications.

Ellis Park in Henderson County will be among several operator locations approved for in-person betting.