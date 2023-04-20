HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring its 24th national “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be disposed of without threat to the environment.

This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

The event will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. You can drop the drugs off at the Indiana State Police in Jasper.