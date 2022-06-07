EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Grab your peanuts and Cracker jacks because the USSSA Pride Women’s professional fastpitch softball team is coming to Evansville! The team is coming July 12- 14 for the inaugural Professional women’s Fastpitch Exhibition Season to take on the Smash It Sports Vipers.

This is their second time playing in Evansville but they don’t need to worry about filling seats, seeing how last year they had over 4,000 fans for each game.

The games will start at 7:30 pm at Bosse Field and is being held in conjunction with the USSSA Great Lakes Youth Softball Nationals being held all over the region with over 220 teams taking part in the tournament.

