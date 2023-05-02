HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)—Downtown Princeton and the Isaiah 1:17 Project are hosting the Rock the Block event on the square in downtown Princeton this Sunday May 7.

The event will include Church on the Square, a pet pageant, and a cakewalk. There is also a half-pot to win a basket that includes coffee, an umbrella, t-shirts, and more.

When talking to the Director of Downtown Princeton, Hannah Whitehead, she said that there would be food and vendors on the square.

We also spoke to Marcia Lambert, Executive Director of The Isaiah 1:17 Project.

Lambert said The Isaiah 1:17 Project’s goal is to help raise money for Walking for Dreams which will linked below.

Home Page – Walking For Dreams

She added that people could bake their own cake for the cakewalk and that there will be both a dunk tank and bouncy castles.

If you would like to enter your pet into the pageant, you can go to the link below.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project’s 1st Annual Pet Pageant (jotform.com)