Princeton family to rebuild race shop after fire destroys it

PRINCETON, INDIANA (WEHT)– Eli Holden is 7 years old and building a career in racing.

“I’ve been doing real good- I’ve been doing a lot of races,” Eli said.

Racing is something Eli’s dad Matt Holden said is a hobby the family’s been passionate about for several years.

“That’s what we do to get away from life- it’s our hobby- it’s what we love to do,” Matt said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire off of 100 W. in Princeton Indiana on Wednesday. That was the Holden Family’s race shop that went up in flames- with go-karts, trophies, race cars, and more destroyed.

“I was just kind of sad,” Eli said.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News they are still investigating the incident- but Eli and Matt said this won’t put an end to their love for racing.

“We would have to rebuild,” Eli said.

“We’ll make room somewhere else and we’ll get what we have to get and build him another car,” Matt said.

Eli said he’ll be back on the track as soon as possible.