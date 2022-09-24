Princeton, Ind. (WEHT)– Princeton native Jackie Young was honored with a special parade and homecoming in Gibson County today, days after Young and the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA finals. Many consider Young as family. Fans like Dottie Hoover and Vanessa McClay say they have been watching her since day one.

“We have followed her. Everywhere she has played. Her family has supported her all the way, and we have too,” Hoover says.

“She is family. And you know that goes a long way. To see what she has done, we will support her always,” McClay says.

Thousands of fans lined up in Bicentennial Plaza to get pictures and autographs as fire engines and police drove Young around town. Jackie says she is grateful to have a community who is so supportive.

“They have been supporting me for my whole career. And I am super thankful for them. They always put on a show when we have a parade, and I just have to thank Princeton for even wanting to do that,” she says.

So far in her career, Young has won a high school state title. An NCAA Tournament with Notre Dame, and Olympic Gold Medal, in addition to being the number one draft pick in 2019 WNBA draft. Now, she has a message for the new generation.

“With hard work and dedication, you can do anything you set your mind to,” she says.