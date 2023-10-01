HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT): The Prine Park Birthday Bash is set for October 7, 2023, at John Prine Memorial Park in Muhlenberg County.

The event is to celebrate the birthday month of award-winning musician John Prine, who penned the song Paradise.

The event will feature an open mic song session, birthday goodies, giveaways, food trucks, and

general fellowship in the memory of the life and music of Prine. The event will have an informal

appeal, just as John would have appreciated.

On the day of the event, there will be limited parking on-site, though parking and shuttle

Services will be provided from the Rochester Ballpark in Butler County.

Seating will be provided, though visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs in the event of overflow.