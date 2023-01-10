MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers” and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons.

The group arrived at the Mt. Carmel Boat Ramp after being contacted by the wife of Kenneth Brian Colbert. Colbert has his Toyota Avalon vanished about a month ago. He has not reported to his job at Toyota Boshuku since he went missing. “Chaos Divers” Logistics Manager. Linsday Bussick says she is skeptical about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

“The fact that he and his vehicle went missing in an instant. It leads us to believe, from our experience, the easiest way to hid a vehicle is in the water,” she says.

Family members also say Colbert was last seen on December 9th at Susan Bobe’s Pizza in Princeton. That restaurant is about 10 miles away from the Wabash River. The team has no information that he headed that way, but believe it is a logical place to begin the search. The team is able to see underwater by using a series of radars.

“Anything under the water, we will be able to see it, whether it is a tree or vehicle or boats. We will be able to see it today,” Bussick says.

“With it being a newer vehicle, the vehicle could show up as a blur. We will dive on anything that fits the description,” says Jacob Grubbs, the founder of “Chaos Divers.”

If the divers find the vehicle, they say they will hand over everything to law enforcement.

“If we do not find anything here in the Wabash, then we will go to our next body of water,” Bussick says.

The have been finding one body a month. In the past 15 months, they have brought closure to 15 families. Today, they hope to bring an answer to the Colbert family.

“Everybody deserves answers,” Grubbs says.

Colbert’s wife declined an on camera interview, but says she is grateful for the divers and their efforts in searching for her husband.

If you know where Colbert may be, you’re asked to contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.