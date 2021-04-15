Pro-second amendment rally held by Union County United

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – As lawmakers in Washington discuss possible gun control legislation, several gun rights supporters gathered tonight in Union County, Kentucky.

The rally was put on by Union county united which has about 2,100 members. Several were openly carrying their guns which is legal in Kentucky.

About 40 people showed up to Thursday’s event put on by United County United, several of them practiced carrying rights .

We saw various firearms including AR-15s and glocks — all firearms they feel are under threat of being taken away by the federal government.

“I put on my gun and holster like most people put on a suit and tie. I mean, literally, I wear it every day,” said Jeff Hart, the President of United County United.

Jeff Hart, a former Chief of Police, said he spent his career ensuring that his second amendment rights.

He says now more than ever those rights are threatened.

“Well, now we have this battle again. Now it’s not on a state level, it’s on federal. So we want the american people to understand that we are legal, lawful citizens. We just want to own our firearms, use our firearms appropriately. And we don’t want to pay huge fines, we don’t want to have to jump through tremendous hoops,” said Hart.

“That’s why I’m here. I believe in I believe in protecting my family, you know, that the guns getting in the wrong hands is where the problems are getting in the wrong hands,” said one supporter.

Hart says legislative reps were unable to attend but did send statements of support. He read statements from Representative James Comer, Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell.

He says he hopes the rally helps educate those who may be undecided and also shows them why their second amendment needs to be protected now more than ever.

“And it’s just something we have to do. We have to have meetings like this. We have to have organizations where we’re willing to stand up and say, we’re going to defend our rights our God-given rights.”

Local business owners like josie watson say despite their personal views they were not bothered by the rally..

“I mean, whether or not I’m for or against it. I mean, it’s just everybody’s got their own opinions about things. And as long as they keep things under control doesn’t matter to me,” said Josie Watson, owner of Izzy’s Italian Ristorante.

The rally which lasted about an hour included speakers like Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan who is a life-long NRA member.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)