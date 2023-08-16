VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Five and a half months after a tornado tore off the roof of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County, signs of progress are taking shape. A confirmed tonrnado on March 3, 2023 sent the roof of the church flying across the street. Since that time, services have been held in the church’s gymnasium.

Church staff say they took this opportunity to work on other improvement projects in addition to the damage repairs. In June, workers began replacing bricks on the outside, and in recent weeks, added rafters to the roof. Father Gene Schroeder says the progress is encouraging, but a re-opening date is not known at this time.

“We’re pleased with the progress and we’re hoping that in the next couple of months, but you know, I don’t want to, I wouldn’t guarantee any of that,” explains Father Schroeder. “You know, gosh, it would be great if we could be in there by Christmas, but I have no idea whether that’s going to be possible or not. It’s going to be a few more months, for sure.”

Father Schroeder says members of the church have stepped in and assisted in the repair process as well.