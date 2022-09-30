HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – ‘Tis the season of falling leaves and tax discounts. Henderson property owners who are now receiving their 2022 tax bill will have until November 15 at 5 p.m. to pay them in exchange for a one percent discount.

While the due date of these bill is not until January 5, the discount rewards people for paying them early. After January 5, the bill will be considered delinquent and a penalty will be assessed.

Officials say tax bills can either be paid in person at the Henderson Municipal Center located at 222 First St. in downtown Henderson with the 24/7 self-serve drive-thru kiosk or by mail. Mailed payments that are postmarked on or before November 15 will still receive the discount.

There is also a way to pay online which can be found here.