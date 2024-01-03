EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- As CenterPoint Energy files a new rate case, a group fighting the proposed increase meets Wednesday night.

According to CenterPoint, since 2011, their base rates have gone un-modified. That time may be over, as they filed a rate case to raise those rates a total of about 16%.

What does that mean for the average customer? That’s where “Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy”, or “DAACE”, activist Christopher Norrick comes in. He and the president of Valley Watch, John Blair, teamed up to host an event to flesh out some of the details of the case. Norrick cites the average customer’s bill will raise over 560 dollars annually.

Some residents are holding out hope that the city officials will take action against the rate case. Resident, Jean Webb, says she has faith that Mayor Stephanie Terry will help low-income households.

John Blair tells Eyewitness News, “She was quoted as saying, I’m paraphrasing, that she wanted to find out CenterPoint’s side of the story, so she could relay that to her constituents. Why should she be a flack, a PR flack, for CenterPoint? You know, now she represents the people of Evansville”.

Eyewitness News reached out to CenterPoint officials, and they say there will be an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts, stories, and opinions. Norrick thinks it’s up to the public to make some noise, as he says he wants to “pack the house”.

A statement from CenterPoint says, “We are committed to maintaining the safe, resilient, and reliable service our customers have come to expect from us. This rate case is a key part of fulfilling that commitment”.

We are told the public hearing will likely be sometime in February.