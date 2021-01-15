Proposed law would end cash bail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Criminal justice reform is coming to Illinois. A controversial bill passed this week in Springfield would dramatically alter the justice system in the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already indicated that he will sign a bill that would eliminate the cash bail system. Cash bail bonds could soon be a thing of the past. This comes after concerns about people of lower-income status being jailed and not being able to afford bail.

“When they commit a crime, they can’t always necessarily bail out. Statistics show that people in jail, or county jails in particular are more likely to plead guilty. Particularly for offenses they may not have even done. And I can tell you as a criminal defense attorney in my own everyday practice, I frequently see that as a negotiating tactic,” said attorney Josh Reeves.

The reform bill would go into action within two years. It is also extensive. Over 700 pages long. It includes requiring Illinois police officers to wear body cameras. It would also expand police training which Sgt. Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Office said could increase all-around costs.

Sgt. Poole said his department is still going through and processing the reform something as they’re still trying to wrap their heads around all that it entails.

He said this puts the community at risk since there are fewer consequences for committing a crime. Poole feels criminals should be held accountable rather than being arrested and released right away. And the Carmi community agrees. They are very concerned with the idea of criminals being released onto the streets again.

“This is not the right path forward. We all want reform. We all want equal justice. Equal application of the law. There’s innumerable ways that we can improve and get better,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

