Protesters share their concerns

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT)- More protest continued Wednesday in Evansville. Demonstrations moved throughout downtown, those marching have a common goal.

The protests continue as signs are held high and chants are heard. Some of the people standing along riverside drive have been here for days.

“We can come in unity. We are just trying to bring peace. We’re trying to change, change to make history,” Ricardo Roberts II says. “That’s how we bring peace to this world.”

Among the crowd, Ricardo Roberts II. He says as a brother he worries about his siblings.

“I fear that I may not see them again sometimes. I worry about them. Especially at night. just like they worry about me,” Roberts continues.

Ke’aria Hansford is a 21 year old mother. Thinking about her little one at home

“My son’s only three years old. I want to see him grow up. And I want to see change in this country because if there’s no change one day my son could be driving and he could get pulled over with his family and get shot in front of his family,” Hansford says.

Those raising their voices say they are doing so in the same manner doctor martin luther king junior did. Keeping their protest peaceful, non-violent.

“I feel like he’d be disappointed in some folks because of what they’re doing in the rioting in the looting because that’s wrong,” she continues.

Hansford hopes the people driving by and seeing their protest take a couple things away from it, “black lives matter. Unity matters love, love, will get us so far in life.”

Many say they don’t believe in turning to violence.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)