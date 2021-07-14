Providence City Pool opening put on hold due to extensive repair work

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) What started as repairs for a leak at the Providence City Pool has lead to the swim season being put on hold.

Mayor Doug Hammers says the pool is still closed while more extensive repairs take place.

He says they found more things needing to be fixed, including parts of mortar near the pool’s edge, and that although it’s frustrating the pool didn’t open over the Memorial Day weekend, they still want to get it reopened.

“Instead of just trying to throw it back together, we wanted to get it right, get it fixed right and do it right so that we don’t have to go through this again,” Hammers said.

No re-opening date has been set.

The mayor says they will look into refunding pool memberships for this year if it doesn’t reopen.