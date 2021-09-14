Providence couple and teenage son facing drug charges

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) A married couple is facing drug charges after a search warrant found drugs not only in their home, but on their teenage son.

The search warrant was executed Monday at the home of Regan and Sarah Parrott in Providence. Inside the home officers discovered marijuana and a variety of items of drug paraphernalia including items used in the consumption of methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered that their 14-year-old son had marijuana and a variety of paraphernalia in his possession inside the home.

The parents and juvenile admitted to using drugs in and around the home.

The juvenile was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession and released to a family member. Regan and Sarah Parrott were both arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail under the following charges: Possession of Marijuana-Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession-Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 2nd Degree Additional Felony.