Providence Police criticize how hospitals treated woman

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials in a Webster County town are questioning how a woman was treated by local hospitals.

The claims include being left at the hospital overnight, then taken home by a ride sharing service.

“In 31 years of law enforcement, I think this is a first,” said Providence Police Chief Todd Jones. He says officers and an ambulance were called to the big hill apartments on marlin street to help an elderly woman.

“They elected to take the lady to Henderson hospital at that time,” he recalled.

After the trip to Deaconess Henderson Hospital, they were back at the woman’s home there again this morning, and learned she was returned home by a ride share service. But she needed help getting out of the car, and complained of being in pain. A Deaconess Henderson spokesperson declined to comment, citing patient privacy issues.

“She acknowledged that she is not physically able to take care of herself, and that she had some health issues, so we transported her to a different hospital, but a different facility at this time,” said Chief Jones

“We heard the police talking and the ambulance drivers talking and the Uber person, and everybody was trying to figure out who to call,” adds Fran Madnick, her neighbor.

That woman first went to Baptist Health Madisonville, but Chief Jones said they couldn’t take her in. A Baptist Health spokesperson couldn’t comment on the specific case, but says they are on diversion status and did not have any free bed capacity at their critical care unit. The woman arrived at a Princeton hospital later.

“They sent her home, knowing she had no one in that residence and they sent her home, knowing that she wasn’t capable of lifting her head up and getting herself inside the apartment or taking care of herself. That showed me a lack of compassion,” he said.

Chief Jones says the woman claimed she didn’t get adequate care at Deaconess Henderson, but he wants to talk with hospital officials about that claim.

One person who is related to the woman in question says while the family doesn’t know all the facts related to this story, and they’re still trying to figure those out, they do appreciate the help of Providence Police.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)