Public Health Department says community yard sale triggered a spike in COVID-19 cases in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A follow-up now to a story we first brought to you over the weekend.

Posey County is now seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with nine new cases reported today.

The health department believes a majority of new cases are linked to the Cynthiana town yard sale on July 11th.

Health officials say if you attended the yard sale, there’s a high possibility you have been exposed.

Every year in Cynthiana, the town hosts a community yard sale for residents to get rid of a few things they no longer need.

The annual event was originally canceled due to concerns of COVID.

But many people who look forward to the event pushed for the yard sale to continue.

Officials announced the community yard sale was back on … Something others wish never happened.

The Posey County Public Health Department contacted Cynthiana town officials advising 11 new cases of COVID within the area, all believed to be connected to the yard sale.

Wade says she and other family members who attended the yard sale have been tested … All came back negative.

While some didn’t think it was a big deal, others say it leaves them with high concerns for the small town.

Cynthiana town officals advise if you are having or planning to attend a large gathering either cancel or have it outside to slow the spread of covid-19.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

