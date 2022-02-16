EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Having to decide whether to stop at a yellow light or take a chance on it turning red could be a thing of the past thanks to a group of researchers at Purdue University. If researchers have their way, intersections could become much safer, especially for heavy load vehicles, such as semi trucks.

“The heavy vehicles take a lot longer distance to stop,” says Howell Li, a researcher with Purdue University. “And they may not be able to because a lot of the traffic timings for high speed corridors when the light turns yellow, are timed in a way that are catering to mostly passenger vehicles.”

Li says this technology has the capability to detect vehicular movement from up to 1.1 miles away from an intersection, giving the operating computers much more time to determine if a light should stay green longer, or change to yellow.

“It might push that yellow time earlier to where they see it at 1,000 feet or 1,200 feet. So then the driver gets it and says, ‘Oh, I’ve got the yellow signal, I’m going to be able to coast to a stop and slow down without hitting the brakes or potentially running the light and hitting somebody, t-boning somebody at the worst,” explains Li.

Drivers like Julie Hickey and Tammy Averill say they are in favor of any changes that make roads safer.

“I have to be honest, if it’s yellow I have to think, ‘Can I make it or should I stop’?” says Hickey. “And most of the time I stop just to be on the safe side especially with having a little baby, so I try to keep it safe.”

Averill adds, “Oh, I think there’s always people running the red lights, mostly out of impatience I think. But occasionally there will be a truck or heavier vehicle that won’t be able to stop in time. So I think a device that does that potentially saves some accidents.”

Eventually, this new system will be able to decipher between a heavy load vehicle and an average passenger vehicle. Further testing and development will be needed on this invention, however Li says he is hopeful this technology will be implemented and in use widespread within the next 5 years.