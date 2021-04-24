Pursuit across two states leads to arrest of Illinois man

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Thursday afternoon pursuit along the Illinois and Kentucky border lands one man in jail on multiple charges.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Sturgis Police Dept. responded to the Shawneetown Bridge on Ky 56 W around 3 p.m. to assist in a vehicle pursuit that started in Southern Illinois.

Multiple Illinois authorities were in pursuit of a white 2002 Honda Accord that reportedly endangered a nearby school in their area.

The Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold and another deputy set up spike strips at the Shawneetown Bridge on Ky 56 W.

As traffic began backing up on the bridge, the vehicle being pursued became more erratic prompting Sheriff Arnold to advance forward blocking the eastbound lane.

The person being pursued revved his engine intentionally ramming the vehicles head on. The pursuit then ended – but the suspect would not follow commands to exit the vehicle. The suspect made many movements inside the vehicle prompting other officers to tase the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Deaconess Union County for medical evaluation. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Chad D. Pennell of Elizabethtown, Illinois.

Pennell is facing multiple charges including fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment. Pennell is expected to have additional felony offenses in Illinois as well.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)