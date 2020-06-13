Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked with a smaller ceremony than usual this year, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry is a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central London. It has only been canceled once before during almost 70 years of the queen’s reign.

This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, but her “official” birthday has always been marked with the Trooping the Color parade in June.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

LATEST NEWS