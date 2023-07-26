HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Could a road in Webster County be to blame for the deaths of two missing women from McLean County? The bodies of Bonnie Mayes and her daughter Regina Payne were pulled from the Green River on July 25, along with their vehicle, near the Webster- McLean county line. The road authorities say the women were driving on, Wrightsburg Road, ends right in the Green River.

Barricades have since been placed along Wrightsburg Road, just a few hundred yards down from where it is believed the two women drove into the river.

“This is the first time I’ve actually worked anything like this since I’ve been here at Webster County,” says Webster County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Moore.

Moore has been with the department since 2009 and says he has only conducted water searches once or twice in the county since joining the Emergency Management team. His crew got the call to assist in the investigation after officers focused on the intersection of Wrightsburg Road and the Green River.

“We got our boat out and went up and down this area and checked it with our sonar and found a couple items we were interested in just to see if we could figure out what it was,” explains Moore.

Crews located the vehicle in the river, along with Mayes and Payne. The women were last seen in Owensboro, with Payne’s cell phone last pinging in Webster County just after 2am on July 22. What happened after that is still a mystery.

“We’re not really sure,” says Moore. “The law enforcement’s trying to work on their investigation to see what factors could have played a role in this and might have caused it. So, as of right now, we’re really not sure of why at this point.”

Could the road itself be a cause? Prior to road closed barricades being placed near the scene, only signs indicating the end of the road were visible on both sides of the river, including a pair of stop signs leading up to the Onton boat ramp. Despite not knowing a cause, Moore says anything from more visible signage to permanent barricades are possible.

“We are going to review the accident report, and all the different reports that we can get concerning this incident, and see if there are any improvements that we can make,” explains Moore. “Because we’re always willing and interested in making any safety improvements if there are any that we can do.”

In light of the tragedy, Signature HealthCARE released a statement regarding the deaths of Mayes and Payne. Mayes was a resident at Riverview Manor in Calhoun, Kentucky. The statement can be found below.

“This is a very difficult time for our Signature HealthCARE family as our residents and their loved ones become our family and a tightly knit community. Any loss is simply devastating to us all. Our pain cannot compare to those of the families of our beloved resident, and we cannot begin to resolve their loss. For that, we are truly saddened. So, we ask that you please keep them in your heartfelt and fervent prayers.” – Ann Bowdan Wilder, Communications Manager for Signature HealthCARE