OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Animal Shelter partnered with the Green River District Health Department for the clinic. The event was held at Legion Park.

One-year rabies vaccines were $10, but if proof of previous vaccination was provided, pet owners could obtain a 3-year vaccine.

For $15 each, pet owners could also obtain microchipping, Parvo, and Bordetella vaccines.

The County shelter’s veterinarian says microchipping can be just as important as making sure pets are vaccinated.

“It goes with them everywhere they go. It can’t be taken off, removed or lost. So, it can go to any veterinary hospital [or] shelter.. get scanned and get reunited with their owner. We actually had one here today, that was a stray, that was gonna get microchipped and we scanned. [It was] already microchipped, so it might be getting back to its original owner today,” said Julie Gray.

Still, officials say a routine vet visit is ideal, as it helps detect any underlying illnesses.