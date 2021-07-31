Rain didn’t put a stop to classic car show in Henderson

A little rain didn’t stop car buffs from showing off their classic rides in Henderson Saturday afternoon.

Local group Klassix Kruisers brought their rides to Algonquins along Highway 41.

Club president Brian O’Nan said they like being able to take their rides to support local businesses.

“That’s what we do, Klassix Kruisers. Local businesses, charities, businesses want us to do a show for them and we try to put it in our schedule for them having a fundraiser or whatever because we like showing our cars. That’s just it,” said O’Nan.

They said they are getting ready for their biggest show of the year, which coming up at the end of September.