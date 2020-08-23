Rally held in Evansville to bring awareness to human trafficking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A rally was held Sunday at Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville to bring awareness to human trafficking.
According to organizers, over two million children are currently suffering in captivity around the world. Speakers at the event, including Dale Spurlin, believe the issue of human trafficking needs to be brought to the forefront both in the US and across the world.
It’s everyone’s responsibility to protect kids in the world. It’s not just certain people, it’s everyone’s responsibility and I just think that needs to be shared and it needs to be taken more seriouslyDale Spurlin
Spurlin, a former jailer, believes pedophiles don’t serve enough jail time and the judicial system needs to take the issue more seriously.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)
