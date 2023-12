HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Rally Point Events will be fitting over 1,000 kids in the Owensboro School District for new shoes.

Rally Point Events donated the funds from the Owensboro Professional Bull Riders Series to Happy Feet Learning Feet in order to make the shoe fitting possible. The organization will begin at Craven Elementary from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and then will proceed to Foust Elementary from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.