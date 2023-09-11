HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a planned ramp closure for State Road 66 to I-69 that is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11.

Crews will close the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 69 from State Road 66 Westbound in Warrick County. This closure is part of phase one of an intersection improvement project at State Road 66 and Epworth Road. The project will allow crews to perform a pavement reconstruction to the ramp and allow for a new drainage structure installation.

The project is expected to take about a month to complete, depending on the weather, and the detour for this project is the I-69 southbound ramp to State Road 66 Eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound.