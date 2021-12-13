Rand Paul’s campaign donates $100K to local charities following tornado disaster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Rand Paul announced his re-election campaign would donate $100,000 to local charities following the tornado disaster in Western Kentucky.

“My home, my community, my family and friends are hurting,” said Dr. Paul. “Yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken and instead we have resolved to come back stronger than ever. Today, my campaign is announcing we will donate $100,000 to local charities to help those in need. In the days and weeks ahead, both my campaign and my official office will join every effort to help Western Kentucky heal.”

Recipients of the donation include the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, Relevant Church, Redemption City Church, HOTEL INC and the United Way of Southern Kentucky.