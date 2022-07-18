KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky drivers will soon need REAL ID driver’s license for federal place that require ID. Luckily officials are making it easy to obtain one. Once they are issued by Circuit Court clerks, the licenses will be made available in 31 regional offices.

In any county without a regional office, driver licensing staff will make visits periodically based on population. Starting at the end of August, all eligible county’s will have been visited at least once.

Kentuckians will need a REAL Id license or another form of federally accepted ID such as a passport by May 2023.

This will be used for ID purposes for federal buildings, military bases and airport security checkpoints and anywhere else where a federal ID is needed. Kentuckians can find more information here.