Recalls the Tri-State needs to know about

(WEHT) – Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing is being recalled in several states. including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

According to the FDA’s website, it’s because of a processing issue that could have allowed for microbial growth.

It was sold in stores between August 20th and September 10th.

If you bought this dressing, stop using it. You can return it to the store for a full refund.

Pfizer expands its nationwide recall to include all lots of Chantix. This includes the .5 mg and 1 mg tablets.

The company said this is because of the presence of nitrosamine above the acceptable limit. The chemical could cause cancer in people exposed to high levels over a long period of time.

If you are taking Chantix, talk to your doctor.

More than 3,700 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products are also being recalled.

The USDA said they were not inspected and have a fake USDA mark of inspection.

These were sold in Illinois and Indiana in January 2020 through September 2021.

You should throw this product away or return it.