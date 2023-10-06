EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After 18-year-old Xavier Washington was arrested Thursday, Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray tells Eyewitness News that some suspects and victims involved in shootings have been around the 16-25 age range in recent years.
“Certainly we have seen this where it’s a drug deal gone bad or someone feels like they’ve been shorted whether with money or drugs,” Sergeant Gray said. “So, certainly, we have seen this situation before where shootings have occurred.”
Washington allegedly shot two victims on W. Virginia Street relating to a drug deal on Thursday, and he was arrested and charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon.
Sergeant Gray tells Eyewitness News shootings and violent crimes relating to narcotics is common.
More from Ben Walls
- Recent Evansville shooting victims and suspects are around 16-25 age range
- West Side Nut Club says Fall Festival attendance topped 40,000 on Friday alone
- Tuesday marks ‘Special Kids Day’ Fall Festival tradition
- Outboard Boating Club looks forward to benefiting member recovering from stroke
- ‘Mission Ukraine’ at Fall Festival anticipates sending aid to Ukraine
Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.