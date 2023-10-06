EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After 18-year-old Xavier Washington was arrested Thursday, Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray tells Eyewitness News that some suspects and victims involved in shootings have been around the 16-25 age range in recent years.

“Certainly we have seen this where it’s a drug deal gone bad or someone feels like they’ve been shorted whether with money or drugs,” Sergeant Gray said. “So, certainly, we have seen this situation before where shootings have occurred.”

Washington allegedly shot two victims on W. Virginia Street relating to a drug deal on Thursday, and he was arrested and charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Sergeant Gray tells Eyewitness News shootings and violent crimes relating to narcotics is common.