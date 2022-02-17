FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – All Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will be closed Feb. 21 in honor of Presidents’ Day. Regular recovery center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

Operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. CST Feb. 22:

Graves County , Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17 th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.

Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17 St., Mayfield, KY 42066. Hopkins County , Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Dawson Springs center will close temporarily from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Warren County, Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Open DRC locations can be found online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. Locations can also be found on one’s smart phone by opening the FEMA App and clicking on “Talk to FEMA in person.”

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is March 14, 2022.

More information about Kentucky tornado recovery can be found by visiting www.fema.gov/disaster/4630 or following the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.