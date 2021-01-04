Recycling piles up at Evansville nature preserve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite being closed since December 16 due to COVID concerns, the pile of recycling at Wesselman Woods is growing.

This photo was posted by Wesselman Woods the day the recycling center closed.

Eyewitness News visited the center January 2 and found a large pile of cardboard boxes, a cleanup crew and spray painted boxes that say “closed” and “no dumping.”

We have reached out to Wesselman Woods for comment — but no one was available this weekend.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)