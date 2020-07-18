Red Cross asking for mask donations

(WEHT)- The Red Cross needs volunteers to donate face masks to people in need. Some of the donated masks will go the Evansville Rescue Mission. Indiana Red Cross officials says volunteers across the country are fueling this initiative.

We saw the need and so once again the American Red Cross is mobilizing their volunteers from across the country to sew and box and distribute face coverings Jeff Imel, Indiana Red Cross

The Southwest Indiana Red Cross chapter has already distributed more than 2,000 donated masks.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

