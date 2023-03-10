HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Daylight saving time starts this weekend. The time switch takes place at 2 AM Saturday night, so it is smart to change those clocks Saturday night.

It is also a good time to check a few other things around the house that could need maintenance like testing the smoke detectors and seeing if they need a change of batteries.

Union County Emergency Management director Rick White had this to say when it came to changing smoke detectors.

“A lot of times, people put up smoke detectors and it’s put them up and forget them. If you hear one chirping, you know it’s time to change the batteries. But we here at emergency management, all of our fire stations across Union County, we always urge people to check their smoke detectors, their carbon monoxide detectors, make sure you have a fire extinguisher, even.”

This could also be a good time to test your family’s fire escape plan and change the batteries in your weather radio.