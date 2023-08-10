HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, making it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products.

The Red Cross desperately needs type O negative, type O positive, Type B negative and Type A negative blood donors. By making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can help keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

All donors who give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Upcoming blood donation opportunities through the remainder of August are below:

IN

Daviess County:

Odon:

– 8/25/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fair Haven Fellowship Church, 10883 E 550 N

Washington:

– 8/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Villages at Oak Ridge, 1694 Troy Road



-8/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road



-8/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 East Walnut



-8/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Antioch Bible Church, 3007 E US Highway 50

Dubois County:

Ferdinand:

8/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 425 South Main Street

Huntingburg:

– 8/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMI Club, 421 Van Buren Street

– 8/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Fire Department, 501 East 1st Street

Jasper:

– 8/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Habig Community Center, 1301 St Charles Street

– 8/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B

– 8/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive

– 8/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton Street

– 8/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St

– 8/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Vincennes University Ruxer Center, 850 College Avenue

– 8/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West

Gibson County:

Fort Branch:

– 8/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW 2714, 7164 US Hwy 41 S

Oakland City:

– 8/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mackey Church of the Nazarene, 9612 E Main St

Perry County:

Branchville:

– 8/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Branchville United Methodist Church, 11261 Branchville Road

Tell City:

– 8/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ivy Tech – Tell City, 1034 31st St.

Spencer County:

Gentryville:

– 8/29/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gentryville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St

Vanderburgh County:

Evansville:

– 8/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

– 8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/20/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road

– 8/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

– 8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saint Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Avenue

– 8/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Simplicity Furniture, Simplicity Furniture, 1309 N. Green River Rd.

– 8/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/29/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/30/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

– 8/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., FC Tucker, 7820 Eagle Crest Blvd Suite 200,

– 8/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Catalyst Church, 3232 Claremont Ave

– 8/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Retreat @ Leisure Living, 2900 Cozy Ct

KY

Henderson County:

Henderson:

– 8/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 US Hwy. 60 East

Union County:

Morganfield:

– 8/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Assembly of God, 440 Airline Rd