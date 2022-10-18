OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Reid’s Orchard is celebrating what they call the end of an era. Since 1986, Kathy and Bill Reid have hosted the Apple Festival. Now 37 years later, they are saying goodbye.

Over the years, the festival has bloomed into a large event that requires immense manpower and planning. Sources say the Reid’s have been discussing when the best time to pass the festival on would be.

The event is being passed on to the Daviess County Lions Club who will host it at their Fairgrounds next year. However, for their final year they will keep the tradition alive having everything from horse rides and petting zoos to a play area, carnival rides and of course, food booths.

The Reid’s say they will still hold other small events through the year like a possible Christmas event.

The Reid’s say they are thankful for the families that come back year after year to support them saying, they have been very blessed to have all this happening for them as it’s grown over the years.