OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The residents of Oakland City got a unique chance to meet some of Santa’s flying furry friends on Tuesday.

The Oakland City-Columbia Township Public Library brought a reindeer named Bella inside for their Silly Safari event. People had the chance to meet and greet a reindeer and even take a photo for free!

Besides the reindeer, there was also a show featuring a farm rabbit named Bandit, a rolling pigeon, a bearded dragon named Blackbeard and a Christmas Frog. The children also enjoyed a reading of books about animals.

