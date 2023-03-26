EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Reitz High School band and orchestra members are on their way to Disney World in Florida to play in a parade and concert.

“They are very excited. We have had a lot of things. We just had a percussion rehearsal yesterday and we have had jazz contest. I think they are all ready for a little bit of a break,” says Alex Grimm, one of the band directors.

180 students and chaperons filled four buses with luggage and instruments. Grimm says they go every four years.

“For a lot of kids, this is their first time, but we do have a few students that went with us four years ago,” Grimm says.

“I am very excited. I went last time four years ago and I have been looking forward to this ever since,” says Kate Morris, a senior.

Morris plays the violin in the orchestra. She is one of over 100 students who have been practicing for weeks.

“We are preforming on a little stage in Disney Springs. We have been practicing a lot and I am very excited to show people what we have been working on,” Morris says.

Alex Joyce has been looking forward to the trip for the past year. As a freshman, Joyce plays two instruments, the tenor saxophone and bassoon.

“It has been on the calendar for a while. I have been ready for it,” says Joyce.

The band is preforming in a parade at 2 pm Tuesday and the Orchestra is playing in Disney Springs at 10 am Wednesday.